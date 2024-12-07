Where to watch Louisiana vs Marshall live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Louisiana will play against Marshall for the Conference championship matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans across the USA can find out here the most important details, like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming info to make sure they don’t miss any of the action.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are slight 5.5-point favorites as they prepare to host the Marshall Thundering Herd in this year’s Sun Belt Championship Game at Cajun Field. With Oddsmakers setting the total points line at 57.5, a high-scoring showdown is anticipated in front of what promises to be an electric home crowd.

The Ragin’ Cajuns enter the matchup riding high after a convincing 37-23 win over Louisiana-Monroe, while the Thundering Herd bring their own momentum following a nail-biting 35-33 victory against James Madison. Both teams are poised for a thrilling battle as they vie for the conference title.

When will the Louisiana vs Marshall match be played?

Louisiana take on Marshall this Saturday, December 7th, in a highly anticipated Conference championshipmatchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Dylan Davis – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Louisiana vs Marshall: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Louisiana vs Marshall in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Louisiana and Marshall live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.