NCAAF News: Utah State targets experienced college head coach to succeed interim Nate Dreiling

The Utah State Aggies kicked off their 2024 NCAA season with a 36-14 victory over Robert Morris at home, but things quickly unraveled as the team endured a six-game losing streak. The Aggies finished the regular season with a disappointing 4-8 overall record.

The good news for Aggies fans is that the team is set to hire a new head coach. According to Pete Thamel, Utah State is finalizing a deal with Bronco Mendenhall, currently with New Mexico, to take over the program.

Blake Anderson stepped down in July, leaving offensive coordinator Nate Dreiling to serve as interim head coach. Unfortunately, Dreiling’s tenure proved challenging, with the Aggies managing just three conference wins while dropping four others.

Utah State’s 2024 season ended with a narrow 42-37 loss to Colorado State in Fort Collins. While the season was largely disappointing, back-to-back victories over Hawaii and San Diego State stood out as highlights.

Bronco Mendenhall’s Coaching Experience

Mendenhall brings significant head coaching experience to the Aggies. He led BYU from 2005 to 2015, amassing a 99-43 overall record and a dominant 39-9 mark in conference play. From 2016 to 2021, he coached the Virginia Cavaliers, where he compiled a 36-38 overall record and went 22-27 in the ACC.

When Did the Aggies Last Win a Conference Title?

The Aggies last won a conference title in 2021 during Blake Anderson’s first season as head coach. They have captured only two conference championships in the 21st century, with the other coming in 2012. Utah State is set to join the Pac-12 in 2026.