UConn and Marshall meet in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl. This game will be held at Brooks Stadium in Conway on December 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET). The Huskies want to close out the current season with a win to avoid another losing streak. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Huskies had a good season with a record of 6-6 overall, the first win of the season was during Week 2 against Central Connecticut 28-3. The Huskies' best weeks were between October and November with five wins and one loss.

The Herd won five of eight games against conference rivals, they were the third best team within the Sun Belt's East Division. The Herd won every game in November and that gave them access to this bowl.

UConn vs Marshall: Kick-Off Time

UConn and Marshall play for the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, December 19 at Brooks Stadium in Conway.

Australia: 6:30 AM (AEDT) December 20

Canada: 2:30 PM (EST)

China: 3:30 AM (GMT) December 20

Germany: 8:30 PM (CET)

Ireland: 7:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 1:30 PM (CST)

US: 2:30 PM (ET)

UK: 7:30 PM (GMT)

UConn vs Marshall: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Frisco Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

UConn vs Marshall: Predictions And Odds

UConn Huskies are underdogs with +11.5 ATS and 4.50 moneyline that will pay $450 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they lost a recent game. Marshall Thundering Herd are favorites with -11.5 spread and 1.22 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL is: Huskies +11.5.

BetMGM UConn +11.5 / 4.50 Totals 40.5 Marshall -11.5 / 1.22

* Odds via BetMGM