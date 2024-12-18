Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to watch Western Kentucky vs James Madison live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Western Kentucky will take on James Madison in the 2024 Boca Raton Bowl. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live.

Jaymar Mundy of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Jaymar Mundy of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

By Leonardo Herrera

Western Kentucky will play against James Madison in what will be the Boca Raton Bowl. Fans across the United States can find key details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this iconic matchup.

[Watch Western Kentucky vs James Madison online in the US on Fubo]

The Boca Raton Bowl will feature an intriguing matchup between the James Madison Dukes and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, with the Dukes favored by 6.5 points. Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 51.5, expecting a moderate scoring affair in this postseason clash.

James Madison enter the game eager to rebound after a narrow 35-33 loss to Marshall, a setback that ended a hard-fought contest. On the other hand, Western Kentucky are looking to regroup following a rough 52-12 defeat at the hands of Jacksonville State. Both teams will aim to finish their seasons on a high note in what promises to be a compelling bowl showdown.

When will the Western Kentucky vs James Madison match be played?

Western Kentucky face off against James Madison this Wednesday, December 18th, in the highly anticipated Boca Raton Bowl. The game will kick off at 5:30 PM (ET).

James Madison Dukes tight end Josh Phifer – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Western Kentucky vs James Madison: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Western Kentucky vs James Madison in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Western Kentucky and James Madison live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

