Russell Wilson‘s arrival at the Pittsburgh Steelers has undoubtedly given a boost to Mike Tomlin’s team, which is now the undisputed leader of the AFC North in the NFL. The former Seahawks quarterback knows what it’s like to lift a Vince Lombardi Trophy, and this time, he revealed which other team he would love to win a Super Bowl with.

The answer was clear and direct: the Steelers. A young Pittsburgh fan crossed paths with the talented player and, when asked if he would stay with the franchise for a while longer, Wilson not only confirmed that he would re-sign, but also expressed his desire of winning a Super Bowl with the team.

“You like the Steelers?” the child asked, to which Wilson answered, “Yeah, I love it.” The young fan, a bit anxious, raised the stakes with the QB: “Are you going to re-sign?” Russ smiles and replies: “Hopefully, I love it here. It’s cool. Hopefully get to win a Super Bowl.”

Russell Wilson joined the Steelers in the last offseason with a one-year, $1.2 million contract. In this regard, both parties benefited, as Pittsburgh acquired a talented quarterback for a low cost, while Wilson was able to leave the Broncos, who still continue to pay part of his salary.

In what will undoubtedly be the most important matchup of the final stretch of the season, Tomlin‘s squad will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens next Saturday, December 21. A victory is crucial to maintain control of the division.

The healthy battle between Wilson and Fields

The Steelers may be one of those teams in the NFL in a privileged position when it comes to their quarterbacks. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have delivered every time they’ve had to take the field.

At the beginning of the season, Mike Tomlin made it clear that as long as both were healthy, Wilson would be his starting QB. However, Fields made things difficult for the coach every time he had to step in and support his teammates in key moments of games.

With the presence of the former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback on the roster for next season still uncertain, the Steelers know they have an excellent player in Justin Fields, capable of replacing Wilson if his return is not confirmed.

Justin Fields #2 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warm-up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What’s next for Pittsburgh in the final stretch of the season?

The AFC North is not yet secured for the Steelers, and for this reason, they cannot afford to let any of their remaining three games slip away. One of them, the upcoming matchup against the Ravens, is of the utmost importance for both teams.

After their visit to Baltimore next Saturday, December 21, and with hopes of returning victorious, Wilson and his teammates will host none other than Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on December 25.

The regular season will close once again at home, this time against the Cincinnati Bengals, on January 5.