NFL legend Bill Belichick picks the greatest football players of all time besides Tom Brady

Bill Belichick is one of the best head coaches in the history of the National Football League and his record includes the most Super Bowl wins, lifting six titles with the New England Patriots between 2000 and 2021. With his history as a guarantee, the American football legend has chosen his favorite players of all time besides Tom Brady.

Brady and Belichick formed a historic and unforgettable partnership, winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy six times. It stands to reason that the former quarterback is considered by many NFL fans and personalities to be the greatest player in history, but Belichick expanded the range of his choices by mentioning two other players.

In an interview with the 33rd team in 2023, Belichick did not hesitate to single out Brady as the greatest player in NFL history. “I feel like I coached the best defensive player in football, Lawrence Taylor, and the best special teams player ever, Matt Slatter,” Belichick said when asked who his favorite football players were.

Belichick was Taylor’s defensive coordinator on the Giants

Belichick coached Lawrence Taylor when he was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 1979-1982 under head coach Ray Perkins. The former linebacker’s resume is outstanding. He played his entire career with the New York Giants from 1981-1993, winning Super Bowls in 1987 and 1991. He is also a ten-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time league MVP.

New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor

The Belichick-Slater connection

Slater was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft and is considered by Belichick to be the best special teams player in history. The three-time Super Bowl champion with Belichick’s Patriots holds the record for most special teams selections to the Pro Bowl (10) and retired in February 2024.

