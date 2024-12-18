The Los Angeles Chargers face a big challenge this Thursday. In a pivotal AFC West rivalry, the Broncos will visit SoFi Stadium to take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers, who will welcome back a key weapon just in time for the game.

The 2024 NFL season has been a resounding success for the Chargers. Despite skepticism due to recent changes, the team has proven itself a legitimate contender for the upcoming Super Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL this year, taking the helm of the Chargers after a decade away. His leadership has transformed the team, with Justin Herbert thriving under Harbaugh’s remarkable coaching.

Justin Herbert to regain a key weapon for Week 16 against the Broncos

The Chargers have gone from being seen as a team in rebuild mode to a serious contender. Jim Harbaugh’s arrival brought sweeping changes, most notably unlocking Justin Herbert’s full potential with top-tier coaching.

Many fans believed Herbert’s talent was being squandered under previous management. To address this, the Chargers offered Harbaugh a lucrative deal, luring him back to the NFL after his impressive tenure with the Michigan Wolverines in college football.

Harbaugh understands that even Herbert can’t carry the team alone. This season, the coach bolstered the roster with key signings, and now one of Herbert’s crucial weapons is set to return at a critical time.

Hayden Hurst has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window. The former first-round pick suffered a hip injury after playing seven games in his debut season with the Chargers.

Hayden Hurst, tight end for the Los Angeles Chargers

The 31-year-old tight end’s return comes at a crucial moment. Starter Will Dissly is dealing with a shoulder injury, missed Tuesday’s practice, and is listed as questionable for the Broncos game.

What’s at stake in Week 16 for the Chargers?

Week 16 is vital for both the Broncos and the Chargers. Beyond their fierce AFC West rivalry, the game holds major playoff implications for both teams.

A Chargers victory would tie their record with the Broncos at 9-6. However, it wouldn’t secure a playoff berth just yet, as the Colts, Dolphins, and Bengals remain in the hunt for the remaining spots in the postseason.

