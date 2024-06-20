Check out all 2024 Copa America groups and standings right here!

As the excitement of the 2024 Copa America unfolds, fans worldwide eagerly watch sixteen elite teams battle it out in a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and sheer determination across four dynamic groups.

The 2024 Copa America Groups consist of sixteen teams that are divided into these four groups. Here you can find Copa America standings, which showcase the number of points made per team, how many games were played, and the difference in goal from team to team.

The tournament will give all soccer fans something to remember as the Copa America 2024 groups results start coming in. We can expect this Copa America 2024 to be one of the best ones yet!

Group A

Introducing World Cup and defending champions Argentina to Group A who kick off their campaign against Canada in the opening game of the Copa America on June 20th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. The Copa America 2024 groups draw has been kind to the La Albiceleste as they shouldn’t encounter any problems in advancing through the group into the quarter-finals.

June 21st takes us to Chile vs Peru at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas which promises to be a heated battle as this rivalry known as Clásico del Pacífico should live up to all expectations.

The list of Group A games is as follows:

June 20, 2024: Argentina vs. Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

June 21, 2024: Peru vs. Chile at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

June 25, 2024: Chile vs. Argentina at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

June 25, 2024: Peru vs. Canada at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Missouri

June 29, 2024: Argentina vs. Peru at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

June 29, 2024: Canada vs. Chile at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Group B

Group B teams Mexico, Jamaica, Venezuela, and Ecuador should be a tight group and a difficult group. These games take us to the Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas for the first time where Ecuador vs Jamaica.

Other matches include Mexico v Jamaica, who recently met in the 2023 Gold Cup semi-final where Mexico prevailed comfortably.

Below are all the fixtures of Group B:

June 22, 2024: Mexico vs. Jamaica at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

June 22, 2024: Ecuador vs. Venezuela at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

June 26, 2024: Venezuela vs. Mexico at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

June 26, 2024: Ecuador vs. Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

June 30, 2024: Mexico vs. Ecuador at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

June 30, 2024: Jamaica vs. Venezuela at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Group C

Hosts USA take on Bolivia in Texas on June 23 as they look to make a solid start to their campaign. The 80,000-seated AT&T Stadium will be full with the strong American crowd doing all they can to help their home team win the first game of the group phase.

Group favorites Uruguay take on Panama on June 23 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in a match the La Celeste are expected to win.

The dates and venues of Group C are below:

June 23, 2024: USA vs. Bolivia at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

June 23, 2024: Uruguay vs. Panama at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

June 27, 2024: Panama vs. USA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

June 27, 2024: Uruguay vs. Bolivia at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 1, 2024: USA vs. Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

July 1, 2024: Bolivia vs. Panama at Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Group D

South American giants Brazil take on Costa Rica on June 24 at the SoFi Stadium in California. Brazil come into the tournament in decent form with the Brazilians scoring 7 goals in their last 3 games.

The dark horse of the Copa America, Colombia start with a tricky match against Paraguay on June 24 at the NRG Stadium in Texas. Colombia is undefeated against Paraguay in the last 4 meetings between the two teams in what promises to be a tight affair.

The Copa America Group D key fixture information is below:

June 24, 2024: Brazil vs. Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

June 24, 2024: Colombia vs. Paraguay at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

June 28, 2024: Paraguay vs. Brazil at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

June 28, 2024: Colombia vs. Costa Rica at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

July 2, 2024: Brazil vs. Colombia at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

July 2, 2024: Costa Rica vs. Paraguay at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Copa America 2024 Group Stage Standings