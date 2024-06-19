The Copa America is the most anticipated soccer tournament in the entire American continent due to its great demand. And the opening ceremony promises to be on par with this tournament. So that you don't miss any details, here we tell you where to see it.

The most important national team tournament in the Americas is about to begin. CONMEBOL is gearing up to welcome the Copa America, where the ten countries of the confederation, along with the best teams from CONCACAF, will participate in what promises to be an exciting competition.

Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr, Christian Pulisic, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez are some of the stars who will gather at this prestigious tournament. But before all that, there is nothing better than witnessing the opening ceremony, which promises to live up to such a highly anticipated event.

When will the 2024 Copa America Opening Ceremony match be played?

The 2024 Copa America Opening Ceremony is scheduled to be played this Thursday, June 20, at 7:00 PM (ET).

Vinicius Junior of Brazil – IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

2024 Copa America Opening Ceremony: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch 2024 Copa America Opening Ceremony in the USA

In the United States, the 2024 Copa America Opening Ceremony can be seen through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Univision, TUDN and UniMás.