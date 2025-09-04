Uruguay vs Peru: Lineups for Matchday 17 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today

Uruguay host Peru on Matchday 17 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in a matchup with very different stakes. Uruguay are on the verge of securing their place at the World Cup, while Peru are fighting to keep their faint hopes alive.

Uruguay enter the final two qualifiers sitting fourth in the standings with 24 points, level with Paraguay. Marcelo Bielsa’s side needs only one point from its last two games to clinch qualification. Even with a loss, Uruguay could still qualify if Venezuela fail to beat Argentina on the road.

On the other side, Peru find themselves in a nearly impossible position. Oscar Ibañez’s squad sits ninth in the standings with 12 points and must win both of its remaining matches — against Uruguay and Paraguay — to even have a chance at the playoff spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But winning alone won’t be enough. Peru also need Venezuela to lose both games by a wide margin and finish with no additional points, while hoping Bolivia earn no more than one point from their final two fixtures. It’s a daunting scenario, though in soccer, anything can happen.

Pedro Gallese of Peru during the 2026 World Cup Qualifier game vs Argentina. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Uruguay’s probable lineup

Marcelo Bielsa will look to secure qualification in the clash against Peru, aiming to earn at least one point to achieve their goal. However, Uruguay will be without key players, as Ronald Araujo, Nahitan Nandez, and Darwin Nuñez are suspended, while Maximiliano Araujo is sidelined with an injury.

Advertisement

see also Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers table: How things stand on Matchday 17

Taking this into account, Uruguay’s probable starting lineup against Peru could be: Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur; Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodriguez; Rodrigo Aguirre.

Advertisement

Peru’s probable lineup

Peru are also missing some of its most important players. Paolo Guerrero and Andre Carrillo are both out with injuries, while Edison Flores and Alex Valera are also unavailable. Andy Polo remains questionable with a muscle issue.

Taking this into account, Peru’s probable starting lineup against Uruguay could be: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Renzo Garces, Luis Abram, Marcos Lopez; Erick Noriega, Yoshimar Yotun; Kevin Quevedo, Christofer Gonzales, Kenji Cabrera; Luis Ramos.

Advertisement