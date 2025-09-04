What happens if Peru win, tie or lose vs Uruguay in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Peru face Uruguay on matchday 17 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with both national teams chasing a crucial victory to keep their World Cup dreams alive. With the final rounds of qualifying underway, every point carries enormous weight, and both sides are playing for everything in these last fixtures.

Peru aim to stay alive on Thursday, September 4, as they visit Uruguay at the historic Estadio Centenario in a key match for the penultimate round of qualifying. The path to the World Cup has become steep for the ‘bicolor,’ as they need nearly perfect results to reach the playoff spot, currently held by Venezuela with 18 points. Peru sit six points behind, exactly the number of points still available in this final double matchday.

The match at Estadio Centenario carries high drama for both sides. For Peru, it represents one last opportunity to fight for a World Cup spot, while Uruguay look to reinforce their position and assert their strength at home. Every possession and moment in this game could shape the qualifying table heading into the final round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The outcome of this fixture could be decisive for the South American qualifying race. Peru must play with urgency, while Uruguay aim to secure their points and prepare for the closing stage of the qualifiers. The intensity and history of this stadium ensure that fans will witness a high-stakes, tension-filled encounter.

Federico Valverde of Uruguay

Advertisement

What happens if Peru beat Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

If Peru secure a victory in Montevideo, they would remain in contention for the 2026 World Cup playoff spot, provided Venezuela and Bolivia fail to win against Argentina and Colombia, respectively. A win would bring Peru to 15 points, but they would still rely on other results, leaving their fate only partially in their own hands.

Advertisement

see also Uruguay vs Peru: Lineups for Matchday 17 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today

What happens if Peru and Uruguay tie?

A draw would offer little to no benefit for Peru. Earning just one point would leave the national team far from the playoff zone, further complicating their chances. Meanwhile, Venezuela and Bolivia would gain a relative advantage in the standings, keeping them ahead in the race for a World Cup berth.

Advertisement

What happens if Peru lose to Uruguay?

A defeat would eliminate Peru from contention. Like a draw, losing would remove any remaining hope for the 2026 World Cup. Ahead of their final fixture against Paraguay, the team coached by Oscar Ibanez would be out of the running, joining Chile among the national teams already eliminated.