Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Peru vs Paraguay live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Peru receive Paraguay in a Matchday 18 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Junior Alonso of Paraguay
© Christian Alvarenga/Getty ImagesJunior Alonso of Paraguay

Peru play against Paraguay on Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Peru vs Paraguay online in the US on Fanatiz USA]

Paraguay and Peru clash in a matchup that, on paper, carries no stakes, but still draws interest for fans on both sides. For Paraguay, this marks their final official match before returning to the World Cup after missing the last three tournaments.

Paraguayans have the chance to send off their campaign in style, even in a stadium that has historically been tough for them. Peru, struggling throughout the qualifiers and out of contention, enters this game determined to finish their campaign with dignity and a strong performance despite their disappointing run.

Advertisement

When will the Peru vs Paraguay match be played?

Peru will face Paraguay this Tuesday, September 9, for Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Luis Advincula of Peru – Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Luis Advincula of Peru – Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Advertisement

Peru vs Paraguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

Colombia qualify for 2026 World Cup: Which other teams have already secured a spot?

see also

Colombia qualify for 2026 World Cup: Which other teams have already secured a spot?

How to watch Peru vs Paraguay in the USA

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Peru and Paraguay will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz USA

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Colombia qualify for 2026 World Cup: Which other teams have already secured a spot?
Soccer

Colombia qualify for 2026 World Cup: Which other teams have already secured a spot?

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs Paraguay in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?
Soccer

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs Paraguay in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Confirmed lineups for Matchday 17 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Paraguay vs Ecuador: Confirmed lineups for Matchday 17 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Josh Giddey agrees to extension with Chicago: Bulls’ projected lineup for 2025-26 NBA season
NBA

Josh Giddey agrees to extension with Chicago: Bulls’ projected lineup for 2025-26 NBA season

Better Collective Logo