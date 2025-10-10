Chile vs Peru: Lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 10

Chile host Peru in an international friendly, marking the first match for both teams since missing out on the 2026 World Cup after finishing at the bottom of the standings.

Chile ended last with 11 points, while Peru finished just ahead with 12, leaving both sides out of the tournament once again. Following the end of the qualifying campaign, both nations parted ways with their head coaches, beginning a new chapter in their rebuilding process.

For Peru, Manuel Barreto has taken on the challenge of leading the team, aiming to rejuvenate the squad and develop a new generation of players for the 2030 World Cup.

On Chile’s side, Sebastian Miranda will serve as interim coach for this match, stepping in for Nicolas Cordova, who was managing the U-20 squad at the World Cup.

Vicente Pizarro of Chile during a World Cup Qualifier game against Brazil. (Getty Images)

Probable lineup for Chile

For the match against Peru, interim coach Miranda will be without Lucas Assadi, one of Chile’s standout players, due to illness. He will also miss Alexander Aravena and Ivan Roman, who are both sidelined with injuries.

Expected starting XI for Chile: Lawrence Vigouroux; Fabian Hormazábal, Guillermo Maripan, Benjamin Kuscevic, Gabriel Suazo; Vicente Pizarro, Rodrigo Echeverria, Javier Altamirano, Lucas Cepeda; Gonzalo Tapia, Ben Brereton Diaz.

Probable lineup for Peru

For this match, Manuel Barreto has called up several new faces, highlighting the inclusion of young talents aiming to bring a fresh style to the Peruvian national team.

Expected starting XI for Peru: Diego Enriquez; Cesar Inga, Miguel Araujo, Renzo Garces, Matias Lazo; Erick Noriega, Jesus Castillo, Jairo Concha; Maxloren Castro, Joao Grimaldo, Luis Ramos.

