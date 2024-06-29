Mexico will play against Ecuador in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

Mexico will go in search of their qualification against Ecuador in the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Fans in the USA can find all the details about when, where, and how to watch or live stream this exciting match right here. Don’t miss this exciting game on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 in the USA!

[Watch Mexico vs Ecuador live in the USA on ViX]

It is no exaggeration to call this match a final. With Venezuela already qualified after their historic victory against Mexico, and Jamaica out of contention, these two rivals will face off to determine who will join the “Vinotinto” in the next phase.

Ecuador have the advantage, as a tie will be enough for them to qualify due to their better goal difference. For Mexico, the situation is more complicated—they need a victory against one of the toughest teams in CONMEBOL. Everything is at stake.

When will the Mexico vs Ecuador match be played?

Mexico play against Ecuador in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Sunday, June 30th, at 8:00 PM (ET).

Ecuador’s Enner Valencia – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mexico vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador in the USA

Mexico and Ecuador face off in a do-or-die duel for Matchday 3 of the Copa America group stage. This vibrant match is one you won’t want to miss—subscribe to ViX Premium in the US, with plans starting at just $4.99!

The 2024 Copa America is the premier viewing choice this summer in the USA, showcasing the continent’s best teams and players from June 20th to July 14th. ViX Premium holds exclusive broadcasting rights for all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting matchup between Mexico and Ecuador.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, FOX Network.