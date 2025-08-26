Cadillac announce Sergio Perez and Valteri Bottas: How many new F1 teams will there be in 2026?

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are set to make a significant return to Formula 1 next year, joining the newly established Cadillac F1 Team. This venture marks a pivotal expansion for Formula 1 as it seeks to broaden its fan base and global reach in the coming years.

Perez’s last competitive outing was during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2024, where he raced alongside the Red Bull Racing Team, the year’s Constructors and Drivers’ champions. The Mexican driver served commendably as Max Verstappen’s teammate, which left fans puzzled by his departure amid the team’s current struggles.

Conversely, Bottas remains with the Mercedes F1 Team, albeit as a reserve driver. The Finnish racer is eager for a fresh start after a decade in Formula 1, and with Cadillac’s entry next season, he aims to prove there’s more he can contribute to the sport and his professional trajectory.

Cadillac’s debut as a main team in Formula 1 marks a historic moment, having last participated as an engine supplier in 1952 and 1953. Their engines sadly failed to qualify back then, and their return has been long anticipated.

How many new F1 teams will there be in 2026?

In 2026, Formula 1 will feature 11 teams competing for the World Championship. Cadillac’s inclusion as the 11th team will be the sole new entry that year. Nonetheless, transformations abound, with Audi rebranding the current Sauber team as the Revolut Audi F1 Team.

Additionally, fresh dynamics in engine suppliers will emerge. Ford is set to return to Formula 1 through an alliance with Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls. Meanwhile, Honda will partner with Aston Martin in 2026, and Renault will exit the scene as an engine supplier for the first time since 2000.

How many new circuits will there be in 2026?

Enhancing the 2026 season, a new circuit in Spain will debut with Madrid launching a street race. This circuit will join the calendar without displacing the established Barcelona Grand Prix, but it will take the place of the historic Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit, which opted not to renew its contract.

These upcoming changes aim to engage new generations and ensure the sport’s future prosperity. The addition of a new team, engine suppliers, and a novel circuit collectively underscore Formula 1’s commitment to innovation and growth.

