Tiger Woods remains active as the main figure of Jupiter Links in the spectacular TGL. However, thousands of fans are waiting for the official announcement of when he will return to compete on the PGA Tour.

A few weeks ago, the legend was ready to play in the Genesis Invitational, but the death of his mother, Kultida, led him to ultimately decide not to participate. “I planned to tee it up, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.”

Now, the big question is what Tiger’s plan is as he heads toward what should be his main short-term goal: The Masters. The tournament at Augusta will take place from April 10 to 13, although the ideal preparation a few days before could be The Players.

Is Tiger Woods playing in The Players?

Tiger Woods has yet to confirm whether he will play in The Players, which will take place from March 13 to 16 in Ponte Vedra. The tournament’s executive director, Lee Smith, sent an optimistic message to the star, considering that Woods has shown in TGL that he has the level to compete again. It all happened during an exclusive interview with Talk Sport.

“As a two-time Players Champion, we would love to have Tiger back in the field at TPC Sawgrass this year. His presence at any event elevates the global awareness of even the most premier championship, and to see him walk these fairways again would be incredible for our fans, partners and even his fellow players. As we’ve seen with TGL, just getting some glimpses into his greatness and shot-making ability for a brief moment here and there brings the internet to a halt, so to have that experience for a week at The Players would be an amazing moment for our game.”

