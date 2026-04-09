Why is Tiger Woods not playing in the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta?

Tiger Woods will not play in the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta, with the golf legend stepping away from competition following a recent car crash in Florida.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally.”

The statement confirmed Woods’ decision to prioritize recovery, making his absence from Augusta inevitable. With the Masters arriving just weeks after the incident, there was little expectation he would be ready to compete, especially given the physical and mental toll involved.

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Is Tiger Woods playing today at the 2026 Masters Tournament?

No. Tiger Woods is not playing at the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta as he remains away from competition while focusing on his recovery following the recent car crash in Florida.

How many Masters has Tiger Woods won?

Tiger Woods has won the Masters five times: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. He is now one victory away from tying Jack Nicklaus’ all-time record of six Masters titles, a mark that has long been one of the most iconic achievements in golf history.

When will Tiger Woods return?

There is no clear timeline for Tiger Woods’ return. Given his decision to step away for treatment, it is very likely he could also miss the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, leaving uncertainty about when he will compete again in 2026.