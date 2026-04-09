2026 Masters Tournament: Is Rory McIlroy leading after first round score?

Rory McIlroy set the tone early at the 2026 Masters Tournament, firing a 67 in the opening round at Augusta National to move into a share of the lead. The defending champion looked comfortable throughout the day, showing the same composure that helped him capture the green jacket in 2025.

McIlroy finished tied at the top of the leaderboard with Sam Burns, with both players taking advantage of favorable scoring conditions during the morning. The strong start immediately places McIlroy in position to chase back-to-back Masters titles, something that would further cement his legacy at Augusta.

A major key to McIlroy’s round was his dominance on the Par 5s. He recorded birdies at the 2nd, 8th, 13th and 15th holes, the exact formula historically associated with success at Augusta National. Capitalizing on those scoring opportunities allowed him to build momentum and avoid unnecessary risks elsewhere on the course.

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Can Rory McIlroy win back-to-back Masters titles?

Rory McIlroy enters the week as the defending champion after his dramatic playoff victory over Justin Rose at the 2025 Masters. That win ended years of Augusta heartbreak and finally delivered another major, and now he is in position to repeat. His ability to attack the par 5s in Round 1 suggests his game plan remains perfectly suited for Augusta National.

Who is chasing the lead at Augusta?

Scottie Scheffler is one of the biggest names lurking near the top of the leaderboard as he searches for his third Masters title. His steady ball-striking and course management make him a constant threat, especially over the weekend when conditions typically become more demanding.

Sam Burns, meanwhile, shares the lead with McIlroy after his own impressive 67. With Scheffler close behind and several contenders within striking distance, the 2026 Masters is shaping up for a tightly contested battle. Still, McIlroy’s fast start and dominance on the par 5s give him an early edge in his pursuit of another green jacket.