Today’s Matches at 2026 FIFA World Cup: Fixtures List for June 11th

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup finally gets underway, fans across the globe are scrambling to track every kickoff, host city and must-watch showdown. June 11 promises the first taste of the drama that could define the tournament.

For readers across the United States and around the world, the wait is finally over. The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway on June 11 with the opening day of the tournament, bringing the first taste of what promises to be the biggest edition.

With 48 teams, 104 matches and three host nations sharing the spotlight, every fixture carries extra significance from the very first whistle. Thursday’s schedule features two Group A clashes that will set the tone for the weeks ahead.

Host nation Mexico opens the tournament against South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where a passionate home crowd is expected to create an unforgettable atmosphere.

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2026 World Cup fixtures for Thursday, June 11

Match Group Kickoff Venue Host City Mexico vs. South Africa Group A 3:00 p.m. ET Estadio Azteca Mexico City, Mexico South Korea vs. Czechia Group A 10:00 p.m. ET Estadio Akron Guadalajara, Mexico

Mexico vs. South Africa opens the 2026 FIFA World Cup and marks the first match of the expanded 48-team tournament. El Tri will have the advantage of playing in front of a packed home crowd at the historic Estadio Azteca.

Later in the evening, South Korea and Czechia begin their campaigns in Guadalajara, with both teams looking to secure an early edge in Group A and avoid immediate pressure heading into their second group-stage matches.

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According to FIFA’s official fixture list, Mexico and South Africa will kick off at 7:00 p.m. local time in Mexico City (3:00 p.m. ET), while South Korea and Czechia are scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time in Guadalajara (10:00 p.m. ET).