In which city and stadium is Mexico vs South Africa being played in 2026 World Cup Matchday 1?

The 2026 World Cup will begin at one of the most legendary venues in soccer history.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin in one of the most iconic venues in soccer history. As the tournament returns to North America, Mexico City will once again find itself at the center of the global spotlight by hosting the opening match of the competition.

In a fascinating twist, the first game of the tournament will feature Mexico and South Africa, recreating the same matchup that opened the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg.

That encounter ended in a 1-1 draw and marked the start of South Africa’s historic tournament as the first African nation to host the World Cup. This time, however, the stage will be even more historic.

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In which stadium is the 2026 World Cup opening match being played?

Mexico and South Africa will play at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The venue will make history as the first stadium in the world to host matches in three different FIFA World Cups, having previously served as a World Cup stadium in 1970 and 1986 before welcoming the tournament once again in 2026.

Few stadiums can match the history of the Azteca. It was the site where Pele lifted the World Cup trophy in 1970 and where Diego Maradona captained Argentina to glory in 1986.

The stadium also witnessed some of the most famous matches ever played. Among them was the legendary “Game of the Century” semifinal between Italy and West Germany in 1970, as well as Maradona’s unforgettable performance against England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup.

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The Azteca also hosted opening matches in both previous World Cups held in Mexico. In 1970, the tournament began with a scoreless draw between Mexico and the Soviet Union. Sixteen years later, the first match played at the stadium during the 1986 World Cup ended in a 1-1 draw between Italy and Bulgaria.

Now, more than four decades later, the iconic venue will once again open the world’s biggest sporting event, adding another historic chapter to a stadium already synonymous with soccer greatness.