What time does the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony before Mexico vs South Africa start?

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener featuring Mexico vs South Africa, anticipation builds around the pre-match ceremony, as fans await details on the global broadcast kickoff and the first moments of the opening spectacle.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony is set to begin 90 minutes before kickoff of Mexico vs South Africa on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, with the main show expected to start around 1:30 PM ET.

Taking place at the legendary Estadio Azteca, the ceremony will serve as the curtain-raiser for a match that already carries significant global attention, as hosts Mexico prepare to face South Africa in the opening game of Group A.

The stadium itself adds to the weight of the occasion, having previously hosted World Cup action in both 1970 and 1986, and now becoming the first venue to stage matches in three separate editions of the competition.

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Why is Mexico hosting the 2026 World Cup opening match?

Mexico is hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match because FIFA awarded it the ceremonial kickoff as one of the three co-host nations, with Estadio Azteca in Mexico City selected due to its historic status.

General view of Mexico City Stadium on May 20, 2026 (Source: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The decision is rooted in the joint hosting agreement. While all three countries will stage major matches, FIFA assigned Mexico the honor of hosting the tournament opener as a recognition of its deep soccer tradition.

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Estadio Azteca played a decisive role in that selection. The iconic venue has already hosted two World Cup finals (1970 and 1986) and will now become the first stadium ever to host matches in three different editions of the tournament.

FIFA has also emphasized that the opening match rotation is designed to highlight each host nation’s identity across the tournament, with Mexico’s culture and historic stadium giving the 2026 edition a traditional start.

Who is expected to perform at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony?

The 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico is expected to feature Shakira and Burna Boy as headliners, alongside a major lineup of Latin American and global artists including:

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Alejandro Fernandez

J Balvin

Mana

Belinda

Lila Downs

Los Angeles Azules

Danny Ocean

Tyla

the ceremony at Estadio Azteca will center around the official tournament anthem “Dai Dai”, performed by Shakira and Burna Boy. The show is designed as a large-scale cultural production blending Latin music, African influences and global pop.

While Mexico hosts the main kickoff event before Mexico vs South Africa, Canada and the United States will each stage their own ceremonies the following day, making this the most expansive opening celebration in World Cup history.