What uniforms are Mexico and South Africa wearing today in 2026 World Cup debut?

Find out what uniforms Mexico and South Africa will wear for their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including El Tri's traditional colors and South Africa's home kit.

Mexico‘s long-awaited debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here, and fans already know what colors El Tri will wear for the tournament opener against South Africa. With the match set to take place on home soil, the Mexican national team will take the field in a kit that reflects the country’s traditional soccer identity.

For the opening match, Mexico will wear their classic green jersey paired with white shorts and red socks, showcasing the colors of the national flag. The combination has been used in several memorable moments throughout the team’s World Cup history and will once again accompany Javier Aguirre‘s squad as it begins their quest for a strong run in the tournament.

South Africa, meanwhile, will wear their home uniform featuring a bright yellow jersey with green details, a design inspired by the iconic kit used during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The African side arrives looking to make a statement in their first match of the competition, creating a colorful contrast against Mexico’s traditional green setup.

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Mexico set to use three different uniforms during group stage

One of the most interesting details surrounding Mexico’s participation in the 2026 World Cup includes the expectation that the team will wear three different uniform combinations across their three group‑stage matches. The decision marks a unique moment in the national team’s World Cup history and adds another layer of anticipation for supporters following the tournament.

Mexico and South Africa unveil their uniforms ahead of their opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Agustin Cuevas-Luke Hales/Getty Images

The opening match against South Africa will feature the traditional green kit, while alternate uniforms are expected to be used against the remaining group-stage opponents. The rotation highlights both the modern design strategy from the federation and the importance of showcasing different elements of Mexico’s soccer identity throughout the competition.

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South Africa revives a familiar look for World Cup return

South Africa’s yellow-and-green uniform pays tribute to one of the most recognizable eras in the country’s soccer history. The design recalls the kits worn during the 2010 World Cup, when the nation hosted the tournament and became the first African country to do so.

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As both teams prepare for kickoff, the focus will soon shift from uniforms to performances on the field. However, the visual identity of each side will be part of the spectacle as Mexico and South Africa begin their 2026 World Cup journey.