2024 World Series: Why is Game 1 of Dodgers vs. Yankees special for Juan Soto?

Juan Soto won't just be playing in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers; the New York Yankees star will also be celebrating a special date during Game 1.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the locker room after beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the locker room after beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Richard Tovar

Juan Soto will play in the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1, which falls on a special date for the right fielder, who joined the New York Yankees this season and whose contract expires at the end of the year.

Game 1 at Dodger Stadium will take place on Juan Soto’s 26th birthday. It’s worth noting that Soto made his MLB debut on May 20, 2018, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, back when he played for the Nationals.

To reach the World Series, Juan Soto played a key role for the Yankees in their matchups against the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians, scoring 6 runs and hitting 3 home runs in 33 at-bats, including an epic home run in Game 5 against the Guardians.

However, this isn’t Soto’s first time facing the Dodgers in the postseason. He previously played against them while with the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals.

Juan Soto

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings to win Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Juan Soto’s postseason record against the Dodgers

Soto’s first postseason appearance against the Dodgers came in 2019 during the NLDS, where he hit two home runs in Games 3 and 5. In 2022, he faced the Dodgers again in the NLDS, though he didn’t hit any home runs, he did score 3 runs, had 3 hits, and recorded an RBI.

2024 World Series: Schedule, dates and pitchers for Dodgers vs Yankees matchup

Is this Juan Soto’s first World Series appearance?

No, Juan Soto already has World Series experience, having played with the Washington Nationals in 2019. He appeared in all seven games against the Houston Astros, hitting 3 home runs in 27 at-bats and scoring 6 runs. The Nationals won the World Series 4-3.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

