Andrew Vaughn needs surgery: who steps in at first base for Brewers?

Andrew Vaughn will require surgery that will sideline him from first base for the Milwaukee Brewers for more than a month, opening the door for Jake Bauers, next on the depth chart, to step into one of the team’s key positions as the season gets underway.

One of the first reports came from Adam McCalvy on X: “Bad news on Andrew Vaughn: He fractured his left hamate on Opening Day and will need surgery. Expected recovery is 4-6 weeks,” a post that quickly drew concern from fans.

Vaughn was coming off a shortened 2025 season, playing 112 games overall, splitting time between the Chicago White Sox and the Brewers, where he appeared in 64 games. He was expected to take over first base in 2026 after finishing last year with a .254 average.

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Does Bauers have what it takes at first base?

It appears he does, and Vaughn himself backed Bauers as the right option to handle the position while he recovers from hand surgery. Bauers opened the season strong, posting a .400 average with two hits, one home run, and three RBIs.

It wasn’t until the next day that Andrew Vaughn realized the severity of his hand injury. He says the Brewers are in good hands with “Rake” Bauers at first base. pic.twitter.com/emilpFHH00 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 28, 2026

“It wasn’t until the next day that Andrew Vaughn realized the severity of his hand injury. He says the Brewers are in good hands with ‘Rake’ Bauers at first base,” McCalvy wrote, relaying Vaughn’s confidence in his teammate.

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If Bauers is unable to hold down the position, the Brewers still have options on the depth chart. Gary Sanchez provides flexibility, capable of stepping in not only as a catcher but also as a potential backup at first base if needed.