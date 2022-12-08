With Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Trea Turner, and Aaron Judge already out of the picture, who are the best remaining free agents in Major League Baseball?

Winter meetings are officially underway, and that usually means beautiful chaos. All Major League Baseball teams are looking to improve their World Series chances by fighting to the death for the best free agents.

Once again, some of the most renowned players on Earth will pursue a new challenge and look to find a new home. Some may stay on their current teams; others might as well get that wish granted.

But now that we've already known the next step for Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, and Aaron Judge, who's next in line? Who's worth keeping tabs on? Let's take a look at the market.

MLB Rumors: The Best Remaining Free Agents

3. Brandon Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo may not have the same upside as other players on this list, but he sure is one of the most productive and versatile guys any team could strive for, especially this deep into the offseason.

Nimmo is a left-handed threat, a solid lead-off hitter with a knack for getting on base, and still has some room for improvement. Once again, the only question mark for the New York Mets star will be his health.

2. Carlos Correa

Injuries aside, Carlos Correa is a spectacular player. He can single-handedly turn a team around when healthy, being an offensive catalyst and perhaps the best defensive shortstop in the league.

So, following a one-year stint with the Minnesota Twins, chances are that the former Houston Astros star will look to find a permanent home this time around. He's an elite player and should be paid as such.

1. Carlos Rodon

Injuries made plenty of teams ignore Carlos Rodon, but he's now proven that he can be a workhorse and one of the most efficient and dominant hurlers in the Majors. With Verlander and deGrom out of the picture, he's by far the best guy available.

Rodon's breakout season wasn't a fluke, so it was smart of him to include an opt-out clause in his deal with the San Francisco Giants. He's now looking at a deal close to $150 million, and plenty of teams will be more than willing to meet that price.