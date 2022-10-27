The Houston Astros are one of the most lethal teams during each MLB season, they are considered favorites to reach the playoffs and the World Series each year. Check here how many titles they have.

The Houston Astros of the 21st century are very different from the Astros of the last century, during this century they managed to leave behind a losing streak of 55 years without winning a big title. But the history of the Astros is much richer than people think.

The first World Series was played in 1903, the Boston Americans won against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it wasn't until 2005 that the Houston Astros would play their first World Series, more than 100 years later.

The Houston Astros were established in 1962 as the Houston Colt .45s but that name only lasted until 1964 as starting in 1965 the team was renamed the Houston Astros.

How many World Series titles do the Houston Astros have?

The Houston Astros have played in four World Series, of which they won just one in 2017 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After that victory the Astros lost two recent World Series in 2019 and 2021 for a total of three losses including the one in 2005.

In 2019 the Astros came into the World Series as favorites to play the Washington Nationals but they couldn't do anything to stop the Nats and lost the Series 3-4.

In 2021 the team lost another World Series, this time the offensive power of the Houston Astros was poor against the Atlanta Braves, they lost that series 4-2.