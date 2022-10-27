The most valuable player is usually on the side of the World Series winning team, in addition to his title and championship ring he will get a nice paycheck. Check here how much they pay him.

The last phase of the 2022 MLB Postseason is the World Series and the two best teams play to win a title that is not only related to a trophy but also to multiple paychecks that are awarded to teams and players.

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series after a couple of years without playing, they lost in 2019 against the Washington Nationals. Until now, American League teams like the Astros have not won a World Series since 2018.

The Philadelphia Phillies are also happy to reach the final phase of the postseason, they are not big favorites but here they are. The Phillies haven't won a World Series in more than 12 years.

How much does the 2022 World Series MVP get paid?

The MVP gets the same cut as his teammates, if the MVP is part of the winning team he will get $440,000 as a personal prize, but if he is not playing for the winning team he will have to settle for just $240,000. The Most Valuable Player Awards do not include a paycheck.

The first player to be named World Series MVP was Johnny Podres in 1955, during which year the Brooklyn Dodgers won the World Series. On the other hand, in 1981 and 2001 four players won the World Series MVP award with two players being selected each year.

The most recent player to win this award was Jorge Soler during the 2021 season, he won the World Series playing for the Braves. Only one player was able to win the MVP playing for a World Series losing team, Bobby Richardson in 1960 (Yankees).