Sammy Sosa holds the record for the most RBI in the 21st century, but some players have come closer to breaking that record. Check here the current RBI standings for this year.

The 2023 MLB season should be the one to break the current 21st century RBI record, and it wouldn't be a bad idea if some hitter dared to break the Lou Gehrig record of 173 RBI in a single season.

Sammy Sosa is the 21st century king with 160 RBI in a single season, and second on the list is Alex Rodriguez with 156 during the 2007 season.

In 2022 the top 10 was full of players with more than a hundred RBI, with Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge being the players with the biggest amount of RBI with a total of 131 for each one.

Top 10 MLB RBI leaders in the 2023 season

Albert Pujols came close to setting the biggest career record with 2,218 RBI but he retired and therefore Pujols ranked second as the all-time RBI record behind Hank Aaron with 2,297.

It is unlikely that one player will be able to break the Hack Wilson single season record of 191 RBI because pitchers in the 21st century are tougher compared to last century.

Top 10 MLB RBI leaders in 2023 1. Adam Duvall 8 Trayce Thompson 8 3. Cedric Mullins 7 C.J. Cron 7 5. Steven Kwan 6 Logan O'Hoppe 6 Nolan Gorman 6 Mitch Garver 6 9. Yordan Alvarez 5 Will Smith 5 Xander Bogaerts 5 Jose Siri 5 Robbie Grossman 5

(04-03-2023 updated, 10:09 AM(ET))

Note*: Numberless players means they are tie in the same spot.

Data extracted manually from sports-reference.com