Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The visitors won the second game of the series to show their top form. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Royals are finally putting their losing streak behind them with a pair of recent victories during the first game of the series 3-1 and in the second game 6-5.

The Giants know they already lost the series but they can still avoid being swept by the Royals, and the worst thing is that the Giants still haven't won a series this season.

When will Kansas City Royals vs San Francisco Giants be played?

Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Sunday, April 9 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The home team could be humiliated with a loss.

Kansas City Royals vs San Francisco Giants: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs San Francisco Giants in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants at the Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday, April 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest Extra-Iowa HD, Bally Sports Midwest - Nebraska, Bally Sports Midwest Extra- Missouri, NBC Sports Bay Area Plus.