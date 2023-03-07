Venezuela take on Houston Astros at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in Florida for the 2023 Baseball Friendly. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Venezuela and Houston Astros meet in the 2023 Baseball Friendly. This game will take place at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in Florida. The Venezuelans are well known among the Astros players. Here is all the detailed information about this Baseball Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Venezuela vs Houston Astros online free in the US on FuboTV]

Venezuela are one of the big favorites to play in the upcoming 2023 WBC, but they still need to prove a couple of things before playing in the big tournament.

Houston Astros are the defending champions of the MLB, they won the 2022 title after a tough season. For the new 2023 season, the Astros are favorites but other teams are ready to stop them.

When will Venezuela vs Houston Astros be played?

Venezuela and Houston Astros play for the 2023 Baseball Friendly on Wednesday, March 8 at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in Florida. The Venezuelan team is full of top notch players and most of them have MLB experience.

Venezuela vs Houston Astros: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch Venezuela vs Houston Astros in the US

This game for the 2023 Baseball Friendly, Venezuela and Houston Astros at the The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in Florida on Wednesday, March 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports, ATT Sportsnet Southwest.