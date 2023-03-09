Venezuela take on New York Mets at Clover Park in Florida for a 2023 Baseball Friendly. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Venezuela and New York Mets meet in the 2023 Baseball Friendly. This game will take place at Clover Park in Florida. Baseball fans are eager to see one of the most anticipated friendly games of the week. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Baseball Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Venezuela want everything to be perfect for their first WBC 2023 game against the Dominican Republic on Saturday, March 11. They are one of the five big favorites to go far in the tournament.

The New York Mets expect the 2023 MLB season to be better than the last, so far they have one of the best rosters to make it to the postseason this year.

When will Venezuela vs New York Mets be played?

Venezuela and New York Mets play for the 2023 Baseball Friendly on Thursday, March 9 at Clover Park in Florida. The Venezuelans have never won a World Baseball Classic before but this time they could be closer than expected.

Venezuela vs New York Mets: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:10 PM

CT: 1:10 PM

MT: 12:10 PM

PT: 11:10 PM

How to watch Venezuela vs New York Mets in the US

This game for the 2023 Baseball Friendly, Venezuela and New York Mets at the Clover Park in Florida on Thursday, March 9, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports, SportsNet NY.