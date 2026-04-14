Aaron Judge jokes about MVP caliber showdown with Mike Trout in NY Yankees-Angels clash

After the New York Yankees outlasted the Los Angeles Angels in an 11-10 slugfest on Monday, Aaron Judge couldn’t help but poke fun at his fellow superstar Mike Trout. The two perennial MVP contenders went toe-to-toe in a high-scoring affair that lived up to its billing.

“I was going to talk some smack to him after the one he hit all the way to the warning track and tell him to hit the weight room, but I didn’t get a chance to,” Judge joked with reporters. The lighthearted comment underscored the mutual respect in a rivalry featuring two of the game’s most decorated active players.

Judge turned in a massive performance, finishing with two home runs and three RBIs. However, Trout nearly upstaged him, matching the two-homer output while racking up five RBIs and three runs scored. While the Yankees secured the win, Trout arguably took the individual honors in this heavyweight head-to-head matchup.

Advertisement

The two clubs are set to square off again as the series continues, with the Angels looking to even the score behind Trout’s hot bat. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Yankees’ Randal Grichuk; despite another hitless outing, the veteran outfielder received a vote of confidence from manager Aaron Boone as the team looks to get his bat on track.

Aaron Judge 2 Home Runs

Mike Trout 2 Home Runs



We are witnessing greatness tonight in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/NBzSdzre36 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 14, 2026

Tale of the tape: Judge vs Trout in 2026

While their respective teams are hovering around the .500 mark early in the campaign (Yankees: 9-7; Angels: 8-9), both Judge and Trout remain the focal points of their lineups. Early-season jitters have kept their averages lower than usual, but the power numbers remain elite.

Advertisement

Here is how the two superstars stack up through the first 16 games of the regular season:

Category Aaron Judge (NYY) Mike Trout (LAA) Games Played 16 16 At Bats 60 58 Batting Average .233 .224 Home Runs 6 4 RBIs 12 12 On-Base % (OBP) .333 .400 Slugging % (SLG) .550 .483 OPS .883 .883 Stolen Bases 3 2 Strikeouts 20 15

More fireworks in the Bronx?

This individual battle is far from over. With two games remaining in the set, both clubs are desperate to gain momentum and climb the standings in their respective divisions. After Monday’s offensive explosion, the expectation for high-octane baseball remains at an all-time high.

Fans and analysts alike will be glued to the box score to see which captain blinks first. As the rivalry continues to simmer, this series is quickly becoming a definitive early-season highlight for baseball purists.

Advertisement