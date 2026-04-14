Anthony Volpe set to begin rehab assignment as NY Yankees outline return plan

The New York Yankees are one step closer to getting Anthony Volpe back, as the shortstop is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Somerset. After months of recovery, Volpe now has a clear plan in place to return to game action.

“Probably three to five innings for the first couple,” manager Aaron Boone said, via Bryan Hoch, explaining how the team will ease Volpe back in. “Then go from there and build him up kinda like spring training.” The goal is to help him regain timing and confidence without rushing.

Volpe is coming off arthroscopic labral surgery in October after playing through a shoulder injury for much of the 2025 season. He struggled at the plate, hitting .212 with 19 home runs and 72 RBIs in 153 games, and his steady progress in Tampa aligns with the cautious approach the team has taken with its pitching staff, as seen in Yankees stay patient with Gerrit Cole recovery.

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Yankees encouraged by Volpe’s steady progress

The organization believes Volpe is in a strong position heading into this rehab assignment. According to Boone, the young shortstop has shown clear improvement over the past few months while working at the team’s training complex.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the Yankees warms up. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

“When he first went down to Tampa right after the new year, he almost immediately started making big gains and feeling better,” Boone said. “I know he’s excited to get back… he’s taken a ton of at-bats and gotten a ton of reps in the field.” That consistent workload has helped Volpe get closer to game-ready condition, giving the Yankees confidence that he can handle the next step.

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Clear plan in place as Volpe builds toward MLB return

Volpe’s rehab assignment can last up to 20 days, and the Yankees plan to gradually increase his workload as the week progresses. Starting with limited innings, the goal is to build him up similarly to a spring training schedule.

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With a defined timeline and strong preparation behind him, Volpe now enters the most important phase of his recovery. If all goes well in Somerset, his return to the Yankees lineup could come sooner rather than later.