Aaron Judge opens up about ‘haunting’ pressure of NY Yankees legacy

Aaron Judge knows what it means to wear the New York Yankees uniform, but the team’s legendary history still weighs heavily on him. In a candid chat with Kevin Durant, Judge reflected on how the memories of past icons shape his pursuit of greatness.

“Walking into Yankee Stadium, seeing all those photos—Jeter, Posada, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle—it’s like a constant reminder. I want my picture up there. I want my teammates’ pictures up there. I want to be part of that history,” Judge said.

Despite starting the season with a 7-0 win over the San Francisco Giants, where Aaron Boone warned MLB that “we can beat you in a lot of different ways,” Judge remains focused on the bigger goal: bringing a World Series title back to the Bronx.

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The Yankees haven’t won a championship since 2009, and although Judge has been a three-time AL MVP and 2017 Rookie of the Year, postseason success has eluded him so far.

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees reacts after a strike out against the Giants. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The weight of Yankees history

Judge’s comments highlight the pressure of following in the footsteps of some of baseball’s greatest players. Every corner of Yankee Stadium serves as a visual reminder of the standard he’s expected to meet. The legacy motivates him, but it also creates a “haunting” challenge as he aims to leave his own mark.

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MVP talent meets postseason test

As Judge enters his 11th season, the focus is on whether his individual excellence can translate into team glory. While he remains a leading MVP candidate, the postseason represents the ultimate measure of his career, an opportunity to join the ranks of Yankee legends who captured a championship.