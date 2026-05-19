NY Yankees’ wake-up call in Subway Series vs Mets was exactly what they needed, David Bednar believes

The New York Yankees came up short in their matchups against the New York Mets, but quickly bounced back against the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB always makes it clear that to achieve certain goals, teams must bounce back as quickly as possible. This is what happened to the New York Yankees, who, after being defeated in the Subway Series against the New York Mets, used that loss as a springboard to regain their form and defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in their first matchup.

David Bednar spoke to the press after the game and referred to how important it is to recover quickly: “You’ve got to get punched in the face and how you respond from that,” the pitcher revealed.

7–6 was ultimately the final score with which the Bronx Bombers claimed their first win of the series on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Today will be the second game, which could set the tone for what is to come.

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Aaron Boone reaffirms confidence in David Bednar

Despite running into significant trouble in the ninth inning, David Bednar managed to strike out two and secure his 11th save of the season to seal the Yankees’ victory over the Blue Jays. Following the shaky outing, manager Aaron Boone firmly defended his closer, publicly confirming his absolute trust in Bednar’s ability to lock down games regardless of recent struggles.

David Bednar on the trust shown in him by Aaron Boone:



“It’s big time. I think ultimately that’s what everybody wants in this room – to trust the guys in here. I have ultimate trust in them and for them to feel that way about me is big time” pic.twitter.com/V4uitVEHla — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 19, 2026

“It’s big time. I think ultimately that’s what everybody wants in this room – to trust the guys in here. I have ultimate trust in them and for them to feel that way about me is big time,” the pitcher said after the game on the trust shown in him by Boone.

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New York looks to close gap on the Tampa Bay Rays

The AL East is currently being led by the Tampa Bay Rays with a 31–15 record. The New York Yankees are right behind them in second place with a 29–19 record, but the encouraging note for them is that after the series against Toronto, they will begin a set of games against Tampa Bay.

What’s next for the Yankees?

The New York Yankees will continue their current home stand at Yankee Stadium, wrapping up their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays from May 19 to May 21.

Following that, the Pinstripers will remain at home to host a high-stakes three-game division clash against the Tampa Bay Rays from May 22 to May 24, before hitting the road to face the Kansas City Royals starting Monday, May 25.