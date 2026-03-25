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Alex Cora explains why Red Sox’s top prospect Payton Tolle won’t start in majors

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained why top prospect Payton Tolle won’t open the season in the majors, despite a strong spring and high expectations for 2026.

Payton Tolle #70 of the Red Sox poses for a picture.
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesPayton Tolle #70 of the Red Sox poses for a picture.

The Boston Red Sox, led by manager Alex Cora, opted to carry pitching prospect Connelly Early on their 26-man roster, sending No. 1 overall prospect Payton Tolle back to Triple-A despite a strong spring. Early impressed late last season with a 2.33 ERA across 19 1/3 innings and continued his success in spring training, posting a 1.59 ERA in five appearances.

Can’t have both in the big leagues. That’s the way we saw it,” Cora said, per The Boston Globe. “We’re here to win a lot of games in April, but we’re here to win a lot of games over 162. It doesn’t make sense roster-wise to carry both of them. Just felt like Early kind of earned that spot.”

Cora emphasized that Tolle’s reassignment isn’t a setback: “Tolle did everything that we asked him to do… I believe he’s going to contribute at this level. But it’s not right now.” The decision highlights the competitive nature of Boston’s pitching staff, which added Ranger Suarez, Sonny Gray, and Johan Oviedo this offseason.

Early’s strong spring earns roster spot

The Red Sox are prioritizing immediate competitiveness while still allowing Tolle to develop. Early’s consistent performance earned him the rotation spot, showing the team’s commitment to rewarding players who deliver at the major-league level.

Payton Tolle #70 of the Red Sox pitches during game two of the American League Wild Card Series. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Payton Tolle #70 of the Red Sox pitches during game two of the American League Wild Card Series. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Tolle’s development remains a priority

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Red Sox’s Alex Cora explains why Roman Anthony is earning clubhouse respect

Although starting in Triple-A, Tolle is expected to continue refining his pitches and gain valuable experience before joining the majors. With a long season ahead, it’s likely the young prospect will get an opportunity to contribute later in 2026.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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