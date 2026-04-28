NY Yankees’ Anthony Volpe nearing return as rehab assignment enters final stage

The New York Yankees could soon welcome back Anthony Volpe, as the shortstop’s rehab assignment nears completion following shoulder surgery. With the team navigating lineup decisions and injuries, Volpe’s return is shaping up to be a key development ahead of an important stretch in the schedule.

According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Volpe’s timeline is becoming clearer as he approaches full readiness. “Anthony Volpe’s MLB return could occur during the upcoming homestand against the Orioles and Rangers, beginning Friday,” Hoch reported, pointing to a potential return in the coming days.

Volpe, the 2023 AL Gold Glove winner, has been recovering from surgery performed in October 2025 after dealing with a lingering shoulder issue, a timeline that has resurfaced amid Paul DeJong issued promotion ultimatum to NY Yankees.

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Rehab progress points toward imminent return

The Yankees began Volpe’s rehab assignment on April 14, starting at Double-A before moving him up to Triple-A on April 20. Since then, he has continued to build rhythm and game readiness, putting himself in position to rejoin the major league roster soon.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run. Al Bello/Getty Images

The projected return window aligns with the Yankees’ upcoming homestand against the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers, offering a clear opportunity for Volpe to make his 2026 debut at Yankee Stadium.

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Lineup decisions add complexity to Yankees’ plans

Volpe’s return also presents a decision for the Yankees’ infield alignment. Jose Caballero has performed well in his absence, hitting .271 with three home runs and consistent production, which could influence how quickly Volpe is reinserted into an everyday role.

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Additional roster factors, including Giancarlo Stanton’s calf injury and the potential promotion of Jasson Dominguez, further complicate the picture. As a result, Volpe’s return carries broader implications beyond shortstop, affecting lineup depth and overall roster balance.