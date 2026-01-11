Amid NY Yankees-Cody Bellinger impasse, Eastern rival makes push for top available alternative

In case the New York Yankees haven’t learned by now, there are no friendships in MLB. It’s all strictly business. On that note, as the Bronx Bombers make their peace with the fact Cody Bellinger may be headed elsewhere, a cross-league foe is speeding up their pursuit for a top available free agent.

Though far from ideal, the Yankees know there are plenty of fish in the sea aside from Bellinger. However, if they aren’t fast enough, they may head to the pier with their rods and bait only to find the stock has run dry. To land Bo Bichette, New York must pick up the pace—but another team is reportedly well ahead of the Yankees. That team is none other than the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to MLB.com, Bichette has scheduled a visit with the Phillies. The former Blue Jays shortstop has expressed a willingness to shift to second base ahead of the 2026 season—an announcement that only increased his leaguewide interest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why should the Yankees pay attention?

As the Yankees reportedly accept the harsh possibility of losing Bellinger with the New York Mets still in the race, it becomes paramount for the organization in The Bronx to explore every option out there in MLB free agency.

Bo Bichette is still unsigned in free agency

Advertisement

Watching Bellinger walk away an unrestricted free agent would be devastating for the fanbase, but it would only be child’s play if the Bronx Bombers don’t go out and find a replacement.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees reportedly focus on two other free agents with Cody Bellinger seemingly off the table

On that note, Bichette is easily one of the most appealing alternatives. The former Blue Jays star wouldn’t exactly replace Bellinger, but with some creativity from Aaron Boone and company, the Yankees could make something work.

Advertisement

Is Bellinger ruled out entirely?

Bellinger may still be the No. 1 candidate, but all signs indicate the star outfielder and first baseman is trending toward a change of address ahead of the 2026 MLB season. New York is bracing for that scenario to unfold but has yet to decide what its Plan B will be.