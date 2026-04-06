Mike Trout calls out MLB pitchers after being hit: ‘if you can’t control it…’

Mike Trout was hit by a pitch again, this time in the hand, and was forced to leave the Los Angeles Angels game against the Seattle Mariners. The Angels went on to win, but afterward Trout had a message for pitchers, urging them not to push high-and-inside if they can’t control it.

Speaking to Rhett Bollinger in the clubhouse, Trout addressed the situation directly as swelling in his hand was clearly visible: “We know where they’re trying to get me out, fastballs up and in, so it’s just frustrating. You know, if you can’t control it up there, you shouldn’t do it.”

It’s not the first time this season Trout has been hit. Earlier in the series, Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo also plunked him, though that incident wasn’t as concerning as this latest one against Legumina, who had thrown just 23 pitches at the time in the bottom of the eighth inning.

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Some relief for Angels fans

Initial reports suggest the injury may not be serious. Early medical evaluation came back negative for a fracture, offering some relief for Angels fans, though it remains unclear how many days Trout could miss.

Mike Trout leaves the game after getting hit by a pitch on the hand pic.twitter.com/ISOz5Janj6 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

Bollinger shared further details on X: “Mike Trout’s left hand was noticeably swollen. Said he initially couldn’t take off his batting glove after being hit and that’s why he left the game. He’s relieved the X-rays were negative because the swelling and loud sound when getting hit scared him. Didn’t hit the pad.”

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Through 10 games this MLB season, Trout has helped the Angels to a 5-5 record. He’s hitting .212 with two home runs, three RBIs, and seven hits in 33 at-bats, a solid start overall.

Is Trout the most-hit player in 2026?

Trout does not lead the league in hit-by-pitches so far in 2026. That distinction belongs to Connor Norby of the Miami Marlins, who has been hit three times. Trout is among 17 players who have been hit twice early in the season. In 2025, he was hit just six times.