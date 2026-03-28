Mike Trout off to hot start: When did Angels last open 2-0?

Mike Trout recently helped the Los Angeles Angels win their first two games of the 2026 season, launching a pair of home runs that added key runs to the scoreboard and pushed the team to a 2-0 start, something they hadn’t done in nearly 19 years.

One of the first to highlight the Angels’ hot start was Bob Nightengale, who wrote on X: “The last time the Angels opened the season 2-0? Would you believe 2007, two years before Mike Trout was drafted.”

That said, when compared to the 2025 Angels, the start isn’t entirely unprecedented. While they lost Opening Day last year, they followed it with four straight wins. Still, they finished 72-90, including a 12-17 record across March and April.

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Trout sets a new personal mark

Trout had never hit home runs in back-to-back games to open a season until now, marking the first time in his career he’s achieved that milestone, according to TSN. The 2026 season also marks his 16th with the Angels.

Mike Trout so far this season:



Walk -> SB

Walk

Walk

HR

K

1B

1B

HR



WE MIGHT BE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/IRtnGCLP9o — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) March 28, 2026

From 2012 through 2023, Trout consistently delivered at the plate and earned numerous accolades, even though he has appeared in just one postseason (2014). Despite that, he remains a key piece capable of making a major impact on the roster.

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Last season, Trout played in 130 games, his highest total since 2019 (134). That puts him in position for a strong 2026, with a real chance to surpass that mark and prove he’s ready to take on a more active role in the lineup.