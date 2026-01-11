Walt Weiss locks down key piece for the Braves ahead of the 2026 MLB season

The MLB offseason remains in constant motion, with several teams continuing to fine-tune their rosters. One of them is Walt Weiss’ Atlanta Braves, who, after missing the most recent playoffs, are eager to return to the spotlight as quickly as possible.

In days when major free-agent stars are making big decisions — such as Alex Bregman landing with the Cubs — the Braves are not looking to fall behind, securing veteran pitcher Tyler Kinley for another year.

“The Atlanta Braves further boosted their bullpen depth Saturday by reaching an agreement with veteran right-handed reliever Tyler Kinley on a one-year guarantee worth $4.25 million with a club option for 2027, league sources told The Athletic,” Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon said.

Kinley proved to be a highly effective piece for Atlanta last season, which unfortunately ended with the Braves missing the postseason — something that hadn’t happened since 2017. Could 2026 be the year of resurrection for the Braves?

Tyler Kinley #45 of the Atlanta Braves.

Kinley’s numbers with the Braves last season

Tyler Kinley enjoyed a resurgent 2025 campaign, providing a significant boost to the Atlanta Braves’ bullpen after being acquired mid-season. Over 73 total appearances, Kinley posted a solid 3.96 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP, effectively missing bats to the tune of 73 strikeouts in 72.2 innings of work.

While he primarily served in high-leverage relief roles, he also chipped in with 3 saves, showcasing the reliability and veteran presence that made him a key asset for Atlanta’s late-inning success.

Weiss aims to return Atlanta to the spotlight

Following a frustrating 2025 season where the Atlanta Braves finished with a 76-86 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in years, manager Walt Weiss is determined to lead the franchise back into the national spotlight.

However, to truly compete with the surging Phillies and Mets in the NL East, many analysts believe the Braves need to acquire a high-caliber reinforcement—specifically a frontline starting pitcher or a consistent middle-of-the-order power hitter—to complement their core of Acuña Jr. and Riley and ensure a swift return to October baseball.

