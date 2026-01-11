Alex Bregman signs with the Cubs: How much will he earn compared to Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber?

One of the most coveted free agents this offseason was Alex Bregman, and he has finally made his decision, signing with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan. With this signing, the pool of available free agents continues to dwindle. Another notable signing in the offseason includes Kyle Schwarber inking a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bregman agreed to a five-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs, as reported by Passan, which exceeds Schwarber’s deal by $15 million. Schwarber’s five-year, $150 million contract with the Phillies was among the highest-profile agreements last December. Now, Bregman’s commitment to the Cubs is generating significant buzz within the baseball community.

After previously pursuing Bregman unsuccessfully, the Cubs were relentless in their efforts to acquire him, and their perseverance has paid off. With this acquisition, the Cubs are reshaping their image and asserting themselves as serious contenders in Major League Baseball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bregman previously spent a single season with the Boston Red Sox, where he couldn’t replicate the form that twice led him to World Series glory with the Houston Astros. Now, he has a fresh opportunity to make a significant impact with the Cubs in the 2026 season and beyond.

Alex Bregman at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Bregman’s stats to watch for next season

Despite an underwhelming season with the Red Sox where his performance did not meet expectations, Bregman remains an asset, reflected in his being a top offseason target. He posted 118 hits and 64 runs in 433 at-bats, recording the lowest totals he’s had in four years, alongside a 3.5 WAR.

Advertisement

see also Not Alex Bregman: Red Sox reportedly overlooking biggest need for 2026 MLB season

According to Baseball Reference predictions, Bregman is projected to have 452 at-bats next season, with 66 runs, 118 hits, 19 home runs, and 63 RBIs, along with a slash line of .261/.339/.445/.784.

Advertisement

Projected Cubs lineup with Bregman

With Bregman’s addition, the Cubs are anticipated to make strategic adjustments to incorporate him at third base. This move could necessitate further changes to the roster, as the team evaluates how best to capitalize on their new acquisition.

Projected Cubs lineup for next season:

Michael Busch 1B Alex Bregman 3B Ian Happ LF Seiya Suzuki RF Pete Crow-Armstrong CF Nico Hoerner 2B Moises Ballesteros DH Dansby Swanson SS Carson Kelly C

Advertisement