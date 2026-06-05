George Kittle shares his honest reaction to after watching Mike Evans with the 49ers

George Kittle is one of the San Francisco 49ers veterans who consistently gives the most honest takes on his teammates during press conferences. This time, the spotlight was on Mike Evans, who recently joined the squad and has already left a fantastic impression on everyone.

George Kittle is getting ready for his ninth season with the San Francisco 49ers, and while he will take the field with most of the same teammates from last year, Mike Evans joins the franchise as one of the newest members of the squad.

So far, what Kittle has seen from Evans is impressive. During a recent press conference, the tight end revealed how sharp the new wide receiver looked during organized team activities (OTAs), saying, “If you look back at the 49ers, this is like the first legit veteran wide receiver I’ve had on my roster since Emmanuel Sanders in 2019, in my opinion… Just to see him run routes and the way that he sees things, it’s just so fun.“

What really caught the attention of reporters, however, was Kittle emphasizing that Evans could give the 49ers a special element the team has lacked for years. “Mike just brings a whole new thing,” Kittle added. “You guys weren’t here for red zone. I think he had three to five touchdowns the first day. He’s incredible.“

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Is Mike Evans good enough for the 49ers?

Evans is a seasoned veteran just like Kittle, but with even more mileage in the NFL. Having played in the league since 2014, he is entering his 13th season as a wide receiver. Before making the move to the Bay Area, he played exclusively for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl and earning six Pro Bowl selections.

George Kittle on Mike Evans:



“If you look back at the 49ers, this is the first legit veteran WR I’ve had on my roster since Emmanuel Sanders in 2019. Just to see him run routes and the way that he sees things, it’s just so fun… Mike just brings a whole new thing. In the red… pic.twitter.com/xVR5QMKDdX — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) June 4, 2026

Now with a new team, things change a bit for him. He has new teammates, a new head coach, and a younger quarterback. This transition could offer him a fresh spark, while Evans’ elite expertise provides a major boost for Brock Purdy, who benefits immensely from having another top-tier weapon on the outside.

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During his final NFL season with Tampa Bay, Evans was limited to just eight games due to injury. Now fully healthy, the 49ers will look to see if he is in peak shape during the opening weeks of the upcoming 2026 season and if he can continue to produce close to his stellar 15.1 career yards-per-reception average.