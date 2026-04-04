If Juan Soto is out, who fills left field for NY Mets?

Juan Soto is known for his durability and rarely misses time, during the 2025 season, he sat out just five games. That’s why the expectation is for a quick return, with hopes that his current calf issue isn’t serious. Still, if he’s unable to come back soon, the New York Mets have options, including Carson Benge as a potential replacement.

Although Benge is currently playing right field, he remains a viable option thanks to his defensive versatility. Behind him on the depth chart are Tyrone Taylor and Brett Baty as third and fourth options to step in if needed.

Another name in the mix is Jared Young, who provides additional flexibility for the Mets. He can cover not only left field but also right field and even third base, making him a valuable depth piece capable of adjusting to multiple roles.

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Mendoza remains confident in Mets’ depth chart

Manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged the team’s early challenges to start the 2026 season, but even after a recent win without Soto, he made it clear there’s no major roster concern if the star outfielder misses time.

“We’ve got to wait, but we feel good with what we have here”



Carlos Mendoza talks about how the Mets would cover left field in the event that Juan Soto goes on the IL: pic.twitter.com/xyQfRu2h6m — SNY (@SNYtv) April 4, 2026

“We’ve got to wait, but we feel good with what we have here,” Mendoza said, as players like Marcus Semien and Francisco Alvarez also addressed how a potential Soto absence could impact the team in the coming games.

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Looking at Soto’s injury history, this would mark just the second time he’s dealt with a calf-related issue. While nothing has been officially confirmed for 2026, the last instance came in July 2022, when he was reported to be managing a similar concern.