John Schneider admits Blue Jays not playing ‘their baseball’ after sweep by White Sox

John Schneider heads back home with a 4-5 record after the Toronto Blue Jays were swept by the Chicago White Sox in a series that quickly unraveled. Not only did they lose Alejandro Kirk to injury, but Schneider also admitted the team needs to get back to its fundamentals.

The manager’s comments were shared by Keegan Matheson on X: “We’ve got to get back to playing our baseball. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, where you’re playing or what time you’re playing them, if you don’t play your baseball, good things don’t happen.”

The Blue Jays showed some fight in the opening game of the series, putting pressure on Chicago, but it wasn’t enough. By the finale, things had gotten worse, as Addison Barger exited early with an ankle issue.

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Can the Blue Jays bounce back?

It’s not the worst possible moment for Toronto, and there’s still plenty of time to recover and push toward a postseason return. At this same point last season, after nine games, the Blue Jays held a similar 5-4 record, even after opening 2025 by losing a series to the Baltimore Orioles.

Oh NO Daulton Varsho pic.twitter.com/7IWnzcyovV — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

Toronto struggled throughout April last year, finishing the month 14-16, but still managed to find momentum later in the season and ultimately reached the postseason, even battling the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series in what became a significant achievement for the club.

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Schneider may be slightly limited without Bo Bichette, but it’s unlikely that absence alone explains the sweep. The White Sox also made solid offseason adjustments and came in with a roster hungry to win.