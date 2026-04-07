Phillies’ Bryce Harper explains how his swing came together in big win at Oracle Park

Bryce Harper looked like the Harper fans know and expect, delivering a strong performance in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-4 comeback win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday.

“I feel like it’s been good,” Harper said, according to MLB.com. “I feel good. I’ve just got to keep plugging away and keep having good at-bats.”

Harper went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs, and a walk. He started with a two-out double in the first inning, scored on a double off the right-field wall in the fifth, and tied the game with a two-run single in the seventh. This helped Philadelphia win their first series-opening game in San Francisco since 2014.

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Harper’s approach at the plate

Harper began the season slowly, batting just .139 in his first nine games. Manager Rob Thomson said the team never doubted him. “I don’t think he really worries about that. He knows he’s going to hit. We know he’s going to hit,” Thomson said.

Bryce Harper #3 of the Phillies drives in Justin Crawford with a double at Oracle Park. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Philadelphia has also made small roster moves to reinforce depth early in the season, as the Phillies added Sergio Alcantara for infield depth after he became available

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Monday was Harper’s first three-hit game since last August and his first three-RBI game since then. He also showed better discipline at the plate, seeing six pitches outside the strike zone without swinging at any.

Comfort at Oracle Park and team context

Harper has struggled at Oracle Park in the past, hitting just .182 with a .610 OPS in his first 37 games there. But in his last two visits, he’s gone 7-for-10 with five doubles and a home run. “Every time I come here, I feel very confident in my ability to play well,” Harper said.

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Rookie Andrew Painter kept the Phillies in the game despite giving up four runs in four innings. Harper’s timely hitting made the difference, helping Philadelphia overcome early pitching struggles and proving he’s still one of baseball’s top hitters.