Blue Jays linked to former Jose Altuve teammate for 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays are actively scouting the free-agent market, and a name recently mentioned by an MLB insider as a target for the team is Kyle Tucker, who played alongside Jose Altuve on the Astros until 2024.

The report came from Mark Feinsand, whose analysis suggests Tucker has a strong chance in Toronto: “The one team I heard more than anybody else connected to Tucker was the Blue Jays… I think Tucker is certainly going to be in the mix there in Toronto.”

There is no official announcement from the Blue Jays, nor has Tucker commented on the matter. However, Toronto faces stiff competition from the Yankees for the star outfielder. “Some plugged-in people say the Yankees seem far more likely than the Blue Jays to blow him out of the water,” mentioned Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet in a separate report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three teams vying for Tucker

The Blue Jays are not alone in their pursuit of Tucker. While Feinsand’s report suggests a closer connection to Toronto, both Bob Nightengale and Nicholson-Smith have noted that the Yankees are in the mix. The Dodgers are also listed as a team interested in signing the former Cubs and Astros player.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tucker made his name alongside Altuve, playing for Houston since 2018 and putting up solid numbers, including a .273 career batting average. The period from 2022 to 2024 marked his best years with the Astros before he ultimately left to play one season with the Cubs, where he posted a .266 average, 133 hits, and 22 home runs.

Advertisement

see also MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

How much would a player like Tucker cost?

If the Blue Jays want Tucker, they will have to pay a relatively high price. His current Market Value on Spotrac is estimated at $40 million per year on a minimum 10-year contract worth $400 million. He is expected to command at least $30–35 million annually.