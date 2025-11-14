Trending topics:
MLB

Blue Jays linked to former Jose Altuve teammate for 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to feature some new names next season, including a former Jose Altuve teammate who won a World Series in Houston.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Jose Altuve reacts after a strike out against the Angels on April 12, 2025 in Houston.
© Getty ImagesJose Altuve reacts after a strike out against the Angels on April 12, 2025 in Houston.

The Toronto Blue Jays are actively scouting the free-agent market, and a name recently mentioned by an MLB insider as a target for the team is Kyle Tucker, who played alongside Jose Altuve on the Astros until 2024.

The report came from Mark Feinsand, whose analysis suggests Tucker has a strong chance in Toronto: “The one team I heard more than anybody else connected to Tucker was the Blue Jays… I think Tucker is certainly going to be in the mix there in Toronto.”

There is no official announcement from the Blue Jays, nor has Tucker commented on the matter. However, Toronto faces stiff competition from the Yankees for the star outfielder. “Some plugged-in people say the Yankees seem far more likely than the Blue Jays to blow him out of the water,” mentioned Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet in a separate report.

Advertisement

Three teams vying for Tucker

The Blue Jays are not alone in their pursuit of Tucker. While Feinsand’s report suggests a closer connection to Toronto, both Bob Nightengale and Nicholson-Smith have noted that the Yankees are in the mix. The Dodgers are also listed as a team interested in signing the former Cubs and Astros player.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Tucker made his name alongside Altuve, playing for Houston since 2018 and putting up solid numbers, including a .273 career batting average. The period from 2022 to 2024 marked his best years with the Astros before he ultimately left to play one season with the Cubs, where he posted a .266 average, 133 hits, and 22 home runs.

MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

see also

MLB World Series champions through the decades: A year-by-year breakdown

How much would a player like Tucker cost?

If the Blue Jays want Tucker, they will have to pay a relatively high price. His current Market Value on Spotrac is estimated at $40 million per year on a minimum 10-year contract worth $400 million. He is expected to command at least $30–35 million annually.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Blue Jays' Bichette reportedly draws multiple MLB suitors amid positional flexibility
MLB

Blue Jays' Bichette reportedly draws multiple MLB suitors amid positional flexibility

Blue Jays' Bieber reportedly leaves MLB executives stunned with $16 million player option choice
MLB

Blue Jays' Bieber reportedly leaves MLB executives stunned with $16 million player option choice

Max Scherzer’s market value could signal how much the Blue Jays are willing to spend
MLB

Max Scherzer’s market value could signal how much the Blue Jays are willing to spend

Angola vs Argentina: Lineups for 2025 international friendly
Soccer

Angola vs Argentina: Lineups for 2025 international friendly

Better Collective Logo