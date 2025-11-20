Trending topics:
Blue Jays reportedly consider backup options amid Bo Bichette free agency

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly exploring backup options for shortstop Bo Bichette as the star infielder approaches free agency, ensuring the team is prepared for any roster changes.

By Alexander Rosquez

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates a three-run home run.
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesBo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates a three-run home run.

The Toronto Blue Jays have made it clear that keeping Bo Bichette is a top priority for 2026 and beyond. The 27-year-old shortstop, a two-time All-Star, enters free agency with high demand across Major League Baseball. While Toronto hopes to retain him, the team is also preparing for the possibility that Bichette could sign elsewhere.

Bichette’s production and consistency make him a highly coveted player. Any team with a shortstop or infield need would likely pursue him aggressively. Toronto’s front office has begun considering alternatives to ensure infield stability should he depart.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, one option is Jorge Polanco. “The Boston Red Sox might want him if they lose third baseman Alex Bregman, the Toronto Blue Jays might if they lose Bo Bichette. And those are just two possibilities,” the report noted.

Potential fit with the Blue Jays

Polanco, 32, had 26 home runs and 78 RBIs in 138 games in 2025 and could serve as a designated hitter or second baseman. If signed, Toronto could slot Andrés Giménez at shortstop, creating a solid infield but not one that replicates Bichette’s ceiling.

Strategic implications

MLB announces major updates to 2026 All-Star week schedule, including the Futures Game and Draft

While the preference remains to retain Bichette, evaluating alternatives reflects the Blue Jays’ approach to roster management. Polanco offers proven MLB production and flexibility, ensuring Toronto has options in case negotiations with Bichette do not materialize.

