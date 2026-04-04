Blue Jays make call on World Series champion Patrick Corbin amid rotation injuries

The Toronto Blue Jays moved quickly to address an injury-depleted rotation. With Cody Ponce sidelined by a sprained ACL in his first start back in four years, Shane Bieber limited by forearm fatigue, Trey Yesavage still completing rehab starts, and Jose Berrios pitching through a stress fracture, Toronto needed additional depth. On Friday, the team signed 13-year MLB veteran, All-Star, and World Series champion Patrick Corbin to a one-year contract.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reported that the deal is worth $1 million. Corbin was also optioned to Low-A Dunedin, which required his consent because of his service time, with roster discussions ongoing as Blue Jays could turn to talented Triple-A catcher if Alejandro Kirk is injured.

While 36-year-old Corbin is not expected to replicate his late-2010s All-Star peak, he has been durable in recent seasons, making at least 30 starts in each of the last four years. The Blue Jays hope he can approach the 4.40 ERA he posted last year, improving on the 5.71 ERA he recorded over his last four seasons with the Washington Nationals.

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Depth for an injury-hit rotation

Corbin’s addition provides the Blue Jays with experience and innings while multiple starters recover. His presence gives Toronto flexibility as it navigates early-season challenges in the AL East.

Starting pitcher Patrick Corbin #46 of the Rangers walks to the dugout. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Veteran experience at a critical time

Although Corbin is no longer the dominant pitcher he once was, his track record of consistent starts makes him a valuable stopgap. Toronto is counting on him to help stabilize the rotation and manage innings during a period of roster uncertainty.

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