Blue Jays reportedly finalize second base decision amid Kyle Tucker uncertainty

Amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Kyle Tucker during the offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly making strategic adjustments to their roster in preparation for spring training camp.

By Santiago Tovar

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs tosses his bat away after he hit a solo home run.
The Toronto Blue Jays are actively pursuing Kyle Tucker in the offseason, yet uncertainty looms, as the New York Mets are also reportedly in the hunt and have already presented an offer. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are making adjustments to their roster to finalize their lineup for the upcoming season.

According to a report from MLB.com‘s Keegan Matheson, the Blue Jays are considering Ernie Clement as their primary option at second base, despite having Andres Gimenez on the roster. Matheson noted, “If the season started tomorrow, Clement would be the Blue Jays’ starting second baseman.”

With this prospective roster change for the next season, fans are hopeful about Clement’s development, as he progressed through the minors and was recently called up to the USA National Baseball Team for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

One of the reasons Matheson believes Clement could be the frontrunner at second base is his impressive track record; he set the all-time MLB record for most hits in a postseason (30) during his last appearance with the team in 2025.

Ernie Clement looks on

Ernie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts.

Blue Jays projected lineup featuring Ernie Clement

As the Blue Jays await a decision from Kyle Tucker, they are diligently working on assembling the optimal lineup for Opening Day of the 2026 MLB season. Here is the projected lineup featuring Clement:

  1. George Springer, DH
  2. Addison Barger, RF
  3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
  4. Anthony Santander, LF
  5. Alec Kirk, C
  6. Daulton Varsho, CF
  7. Kazuma Okamoto, 3B
  8. Ernie Clement, 2B
  9. Andres Gimenez, SS
With these roster developments, the Blue Jays aim to secure the best talent to start the next season strong, targeting a return to the World Series with hopes of clinching the title this time around.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
